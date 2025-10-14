Larkrise Care Centre supports Dementia Active with minibus sponsorship

By Fiona Pendleton
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2025, 12:36 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 12:40 BST
Larkrise Care Centre team with new minibusplaceholder image
Larkrise Care Centre team with new minibus
Residents, families and colleagues at Larkrise Care Centre in Banbury are proud to announce their support for local charity Dementia Active through the sponsorship of its community minibus.

The minibus provides a vital lifeline for people living with dementia, enabling them to attend Dementia Active’s centres where they can enjoy stimulating activities, companionship, and a supportive environment designed to enhance wellbeing.

Part of The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), Larkrise Care Centre has a dedicated specialist dementia household that provides safe and compassionate care, helping residents to live well with dementia. The sponsorship highlights the team’s strong commitment to supporting local initiatives and strengthening connections across the Banbury community.

Catherine Howse, Home Manager at Larkrise Care Centre, said: “At Larkrise, we are committed to supporting people living with dementia both within our home and in the wider community. Dementia Active does important work to reduce isolation and help people live well, and we are delighted to sponsor their minibus. It’s a privilege to help make sure more people can access this wonderful service.”

Andrew Gill, CEO of Dementia Active, said: “We are deeply grateful to Larkrise for their sponsorship of our minibus. Transport is one of the biggest challenges our members face, and this support helps us bring more people into our centres, reducing isolation and giving families much-needed peace of mind. It’s a wonderful example of how local organisations can work together to improve lives.”

This partnership reflects Larkrise Care Centre’s ongoing commitment to supporting people living with dementia, as well as their families and carers, both within the home and across the wider community.

