Larkrise Care Centre marks VE Day with a joyful street party full of memories and music

Larkrise Care Centre was alive with celebration as residents, their families, the Larkrise team and members of the local community came together for a heartwarming VE Day street party, 80 years after the end of World War II in Europe.

Held in the car park at the care home, which is run by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), the event was a nostalgic nod to the original celebrations of 1945, when many of our residents were children attending street parties of their own.

The event also welcomed residents from neighbouring Extra Care Housing, Orchard Meadows, making it a truly special and inclusive community gathering.

The afternoon featured traditional fish and chips from the much-loved Queensway Fish Saloon, a delicious afternoon tea, and wonderful live entertainment from singer Donna Chalcraft, who performed timeless classics from the wartime era.

The event sparked cherished memories and joyful conversations, as residents reflected on their own experiences of VE Day.

Bill Bell, a resident at Larkrise, said: “I was two on VE Day so I don’t have vivid memories, but I have a photo of me snuggled in a pram at a street party and memories of stories that I have been told.”

Cecilia Howie recalled: “I was twelve when it was VE Day and I remember having a street party with everyone in our street. It was a great party.”

Jade Wise, Activity Coordinator at Larkrise and organiser of the event, shared: “The street party was fantastic. Everyone had a great time! It was lovely to reminisce about VE Day 80 years ago with those who were there and could remember it, as well as those whose families were part of it. It really brought people together, just like they did back then to celebrate Victory in Europe. Seeing everyone smiling, waving their flags, and singing along to the music was such a special moment.”

The highlight of the day was undoubtedly the joy on everyone’s faces as they tucked into their fish and chips, shared stories, and sang along to the nostalgic wartime tunes. Events like this not only bring people together but also give our residents a chance to relive fond memories and share their incredible life stories.

It was a truly memorable day filled with laughter, connection, and a strong sense of togetherness, just as it was 80 years ago.

Following on from our VE Day party, Larkrise Care Centre’s team and residents were excited to take part in Banbury Town Council’s Time Capsule initiative. They packed up a special collage of photos taken during the day to represent the celebration. This capsule, filled with contributions from across the community, will be on display at Banbury Museum until 2045, marking the 100th anniversary of VE Day. It will be a lasting tribute to the memories shared and the stories told on this meaningful day.