Larkrise Care Centre launches new community dementia resources

Larkrise Care Centre in Banbury, part of not-for-profit provider The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), is celebrating Dementia Action Week (19-25 May 2025) with dementia-friendly activities and the launch of a new monthly dementia café to support the local community.

The programme reflects Larkrise’s ongoing commitment to offering meaningful experiences for people living with dementia and their families. Every activity has been thoughtfully designed to promote wellbeing, connection, and joy—values that lie at the heart of the home’s approach to care.

Residents, their families and visitors can enjoy a full calendar of inclusive, stimulating events, including live music to spark memories, a puzzle to promote cognitive function and teamwork, and games, reading and singing with a local nursery to promote intergenerational interaction.

The highlight of the week is the launch of the care home’s new dementia café on Thursday 22 May — a free monthly drop-in event open to anyone affected by dementia. Whether you're a carer, a family member, or simply seeking support, the café offers a warm, relaxed space to talk, connect, and ask questions.

The café will run on the first Thursday of each month, from 10:30am to 12:00pm, with dementia care specialists, including OSJCT’s own team of Admiral Nurses, on hand to provide guidance, share resources, and offer support.

The home will also be launching their programme of regular dementia-friendly games afternoons on Friday 23 May. The next sessions will take place on Friday 18 July and Friday 19 September, the third Friday of the month, every other month.

“We’re incredibly proud to launch our dementia café as part of our Dementia Action Week celebrations,” said Hannah Larner, Home Manager at Larkrise. “This new community resource will provide a safe and welcoming space for people to come together, share experiences, and access expert advice.

“The activities we’ve planned for Dementia Action Week reflect the vibrant, inclusive programme we run all year,” said Hannah Larner. “From live music and food events to intergenerational visits, every experience is designed to support wellbeing and spark joy.”

Larkrise Care Centre is also supported by OSJCT’s Admiral Nurse team, providing specialist dementia care and advice. Backed by Dementia UK, this team offers families, residents and employees expert assessments, emotional support, practical strategies for managing dementia, and training.

To arrange a tour of Larkrise or find out more about care services, visit Larkrise Care Centre | Care Home in Banbury | OSJCT or call 0800 988 8133.