Ladies-only swimming sessions to start at Banbury's Spiceball Leisure Centre this Friday (July 25)

The Spiceball Leisure Centre has confirmed that the ladies-only swimming sessions will start this Friday (July 25).

The sessions have been launched for women who feel uncomfortable swimming around men.

They will run each week from 9pm until 10pm in both the main and trainer pools.

The sessions are also open to girls aged above 16.

Each session will cost £5.35 for adults, but this is reduced for Move Together card holders.

A spokesperson for Cherwell District Council, which played a part in launching the new sessions, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer ladies-only swimming sessions at Spiceball Leisure Centre following feedback from a survey undertaken last year.

“Taking into account residents’ views on the service we offer is really important, and we are grateful for the insight received from the local community to identify this need.

“We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to the centre to take part in these sessions.”

For more information, visit: https://www.leisurecentre.com/spiceball-leisure-centre