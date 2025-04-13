Ladies in hats embrace spring with flair and style

Our ladies who dine and enjoy a conference

Banbury Inner Wheel enjoyed another interesting monthly meeting in April including a speaker. Elaine Barton from ‘The Hat Box,’ Broughton presented some of her gorgeous collection of New Season’s HATS. Five lovely ladies (including one of our own members) modelled the hats, fascinators, hatinators and accessories with style and elegance.

Inner Wheel speaker finder Cheryl thought April would be a perfect time for everyone attending who could be looking forward to Spring weddings, Royal Ascot, or any other formal occasion and who could be inspired!

Elaine explained that having bought a new house several years ago she also learned that the homeowner was willing to sell her hat hire business. The rest is history. Elaine’s plans for a “great little hobby” have expanded somewhat into now having well over 400 hats which she hires out from her home…. Her hobby, it could be said, has become her passion.

President Carole thanked Elaine and models for their time and generosity. Elaine very kindly donated prizes for a raffle to contribute to the Club President’s chosen charity for the year Marie Curie (The Marie Curie charity focuses on providing a better end of life for individuals with terminal illnesses and to support their families).

A club business meeting was then led by President Carole which included an interesting report from vice president June about the club’s recent attendance to the Inner wheel Association conference held in Harrogate. Seven members attended. It seems that there was an abundance of fun, fellowship, and friendship among Inner Wheel Clubs from Districts around Great Britain and Ireland. They really did feel uplifted, motivated, and entertained at conference by speakers including Angela Rippon CBE, Gill Castle, a record-breaking Channel swimmer who was fitted with a stoma in 2011, Karen Coombes of Medical Detection Dogs, a speaker from Arthritis Action, ‘A night at the Proms’ and an evening of 60’s, 70’s and 80’s music. Banbury Inner ladies are looking forward to next year’s conference which is to be held in Llandudno.

The meeting ended with a chance to mingle and chat with our guests and members over a cup of tea/coffee and biscuits.

If you would like to find out more about the Inner Wheel Club of Banbury please do get in touch via email: [email protected]