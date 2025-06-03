Kenyans in Banbury celebrate Madaraka Day by rediscovering the joy of Play for Well-being

The spirit of play took centre stage, with middle-aged mothers and fathers, young mothers and fathers and young people setting aside daily responsibilities to engage in joyful movement, laughter, and connection.

The sun shone brightly over Banbury on Saturday and this year’s festivities were more than just a commemoration; they became a vibrant display of the healing power of play, where attendees could be observed embracing the simple joys of childhood once more. The age range of attendees was 1 month old to 73 years old.

Laughter echoed across the open field as parents—often weighed down by responsibilities—danced barefoot on the grass, raced their children in friendly competitions, and rediscovered the thrill of play. It wasn’t just an afternoon of fun; it was a powerful lesson for the younger generation.

Even the usually non-bothered teenagers could be seen beaming with joy as they dropped their attitude and gadgets and indulged in competitive yet somewhat fun games.

By seeing their parents engage in full abandon, wholeheartedly, and unapologetically play, children and young people learn that play is not just for the little ones—it is a lifelong source of joy and well-being.

As a psychologist, I couldn’t help but watch in glee as I evaluated the event from the lens of a researcher and revel because research shows that play is a powerful tool for mental well-being, and its benefits extend far beyond mere enjoyment.

From running barefoot on the grass to sharing communal meals, every activity became a moment of rejuvenation, and participants benefitted because play is an essential tool for mental and physical health.

Below I share 12 key ways noted from the event and I explain how each one supports our psychological and mental health.

1. Hugging – There were warm embraces between friends and family - hugging releases oxytocin, the “feel-good” hormone that fosters connection and emotional healing.

2. Laughing Out Loud – Deep belly laughs filled the air - laughing out loudreduces stress and brings up pure, unfiltered happiness.

3. Running Freely – Adults and children alike raced across the field, invigorating their bodies and boosting cardiovascular health.

4. Rolling on the Grass – Playful tumbles brought a childlike joy, engaging muscles and fostering spontaneous, carefree movement - rolling on or sitting the grass provides grounding or earthing which has literal healing capabilities for our bodies because the earth has healing electrons.

5. Dancing to Rhythms – Energetic dance sessions lifted spirits - dancing promote self-expression and emotional release.

6. Singing Together – Voices harmonised in joyous melodies, strengthening vocal chords, social bonds and activating the brain’s pleasure centres - when the brain’s pleasure centres are activated wellbeing is the result.

7. Jumping & Skipping – High-energy movements created bursts of dopamine, reinforcing positive emotions.

8. Sharing Stories – Friends and strangers exchanged tales and wisdom, deepening connections, and enriching perspectives.

9. Communal Eating – Tasty, lovingly prepared meals fostered a sense of togetherness and appreciation for tradition.

10. Meeting New People – Social interactions boosted confidence and expanded the circle of friendship and support.

11. Resting in Nature – People stretched out on the grass, breathing deeply, soaking in the tranquillity of the open sky and the beauty of the grass and ground.

12. Holding Hands & Forming Circles – Symbolic gestures of unity reminded everyone of their shared journey and collective strength.

All of these free and simple activities help in stress reduction by lowering cortisol levels, the hormone associated with stress, promoting relaxation and emotional balance. These activities boost mood because they are activities that release endorphins and serotonin, improving mood and reducing feelings of anxiety or depression and thus spark joy. These activities also enhance creativity because unstructured play fosters imagination and problem-solving skills, which can boost confidence and cognitive flexibility for both the young and the old. Play encourages social connection thus reducing loneliness. Play is also known to promote emotional expression and intelligence. Play fosters a sense of freedom, a healthy way to put routines and responsibilities to one side and allows us to reconnect with their inner child. Family bonds were certainly strengthened because when parents and children play together, it reinforces trust, communication, and shared joy.

As a psychologist, I invite everyone to choose any of these actions as a functional aid for our own well-being and that of our family.

In rediscovering the joy of play, families deepened their bonds, reduced stress, and embraced healing in the most natural way—through movement, laughter, and shared experience.

This Madaraka day family fun event should be proof that play is not just a luxury but as an essential part of emotional well-being. Whether it’s running barefoot on grass, engaging in laughter-filled games, or simply taking time to experience childlike wonder, play is a powerful antidote to daily stress - a functional aid and tool for mental well-being.

As the day ended, families walked away not only with memories but with renewed energy, proving that in the act of play, we rediscover our healthiest, happiest selves.

Here’s what some of the participants said:

Gerald Kamau, one of the glad attendees stated that: We came out in large numbers and it’s unbelievable how many lovely Kenyans are around, friendly faces, great food, lovely music, games ,laughter and the weather gave that Nairobi feeling, what else could we ask for.-Was an epic event."

Gianna, a teenage student from Banbury said:- "I really enjoyed myself and I loved the music, food and dance which showed a great representation of culture, and the security was very good."

Thalia, another young attendee said:- "Loved loved the day we had on Saturday. Any time we are able to come together as a community is fun but even better when the sun is out and all ages of the Kenyan community can come together."

This is so refreshing coming from a GenZ teenager in 2025. As a young people’s mentor and coach, hearing this makes my heart dance with joy!

Another attendee by the name Marcus said:- "As a new resident in Banbury, the event exceeded my expectations. I was welcomed with open arms by everyone, young and old. People went out of their way to make sure I felt at home. I enjoyed every second of my time. And the BBQ was out of this world."

The moments, mood and marvel of the day were cordially captured in pictures by a Banbury young photographer, the talented film university graduate Joy Oduor.

My hope is that more people will be encouraged to play and have fun as a way of looking after their own wellbeing.

We look forward to many more family fun days and to inviting Banbury residents to join in the experience of fun and diversity.

Angela Cook is a Banbury based psychologist, well-being strategist, mentor, author and the founder of Raising Remarkable Teenagers www.RaisingRemarkableTeenagers.com -Helping parents raise highly effective and mentally healthy teenagers, without losing their minds.

