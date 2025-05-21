‘Just half a glass of wine’ - 100-year-old Banbury care home resident shares secret to a long life

Drinking just half a glass of wine could be the secret to reaching 100 years old, according to a Banbury care home resident.

100-year-old Ruth Johnson, a resident at Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way, shared her wisdom to mark her newly minted centenarian status as she celebrated her milestone birthday.

Ruth was born in Switzerland on 29th April 1925, and married her husband, Captain Ted Johnson, in 1951. As an army wife, she travelled to various places, including Germany, Belfast and the Gold Coast (now Ghana) in West Africa. The happy couple settled in the village of Duns Tew in 1958 and become the proud parents of three daughters.

Ruth celebrated her 100th Birthday surrounded by family

In Duns Tew, Ruth became actively involved in the community by joining the Women's Institute and running the North Aston Brownie pack. In 1968, she began working as a social worker in the maternity ward at Horton General Hospital, where she remained until her retirement in 1988. After retiring, Ruth kept herself busy with voluntary work for Deddington Church, where she managed the parish church kitchen and assisted with the printing of the Deddington News.

Ruth’s milestone birthday was celebrated with a special party at Seccombe Court surrounded by family members and friends, with a delicious birthday cake baked by the home’s Head Chef.

Reflecting on her many happy years, Ruth revealed her secret to living a long life, saying: “I think in my case it runs in the family. My grandfather was well over 90 when he passed, and my mother was 98!

“But maybe the real secret is not to drink too much. Just half a glass of red wine from the Swiss Lakes on special occasions has always been enough for me. It's also important to stay active and engaged with what’s happening in the world!”

Ruth Johnson (middle) celebrated her 100th Birthday with her daughters Veronica Timmer (left) and Suzanne Chappell (right) and revealed drinking just half a glass of red wine on special occasions is her secret to a long life

“I really enjoyed my birthday party, my family and the team at Seccombe Court have done me proud! I’m looking forward to more celebrations at the weekend with my grandchildren.”

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “Ruth is such a cherished member of the Seccombe Court community, and it was wonderful to see her surrounded by family and friends as we celebrated her special day.

“Here at Seccombe Court, we’re committed to helping residents live active and fulfilling lives, so we love to celebrate incredible milestones – and Ruth’s 100th birthday is no exception. It was lovely to raise a glass together on her special day. Here’s to you, Ruth!”

