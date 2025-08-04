Juniper House says don’t worry, beer happy!

By Juniper House Care Home
Contributor
Published 4th Aug 2025, 12:59 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 13:24 BST
Janet enjoying a beer.placeholder image
Janet enjoying a beer.
You better beer-live that residents at Juniper House care home in Brackley were more than happy to raise a glass, and sample some top craft ales, bitters and lagers, in celebration of International Beer Day on Friday 1st August. We had a fun-filled afternoon filling our glasses with our favourite beers then on to a quiz all about beer. Les was the winner of the quiz getting almost all the answers correct.

Karen Leach, General Manager at the home, said: “We love socialising and celebrating all kind of events. International Beer Day is a day that the residents really enjoy, who doesn’t love a cold beer on a hot summer’s day!”

Janet, a resident at Juniper House said: “I really enjoy a glass of cold beer on a warm day.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Beer and Quiz afternoonplaceholder image
Beer and Quiz afternoon

Juniper Houseis run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.

