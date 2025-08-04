Juniper House says don’t worry, beer happy!

Janet enjoying a beer.

You better beer-live that residents at Juniper House care home in Brackley were more than happy to raise a glass, and sample some top craft ales, bitters and lagers, in celebration of International Beer Day on Friday 1st August. We had a fun-filled afternoon filling our glasses with our favourite beers then on to a quiz all about beer. Les was the winner of the quiz getting almost all the answers correct.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Leach, General Manager at the home, said: “We love socialising and celebrating all kind of events. International Beer Day is a day that the residents really enjoy, who doesn’t love a cold beer on a hot summer’s day!”

Janet, a resident at Juniper House said: “I really enjoy a glass of cold beer on a warm day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Beer and Quiz afternoon

Juniper Houseis run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.