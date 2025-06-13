“I’ve been diagnosed with ADHD at 51 – is this what made me vulnerable to sex trafficking when I was 17?”

As awareness grows around adult ADHD in women, Oxfordshire-based anti-slavery campaigner and sexual exploitation survivor Ilja Abbattista is asking a powerful question: what if a neurodivergent brain played a role in the trauma that defined her early life?

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ilja Abbattista is a successful, multi-award-winning entrepreneur, public speaker and survivor of modern slavery and trafficking. She’s also a mother, grandmother, empowerment coach and advocate for others affected by exploitation. But this year, at the age of 51, Ilja received a diagnosis that has reframed her entire life – Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Now, the Oxfordshire resident is sharing her experience to highlight the little-discussed links between undiagnosed neurodivergence and vulnerability to exploitation, and to ask the difficult, but necessary, questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was trafficked across Europe from the age of 17, this went on for nearly three years. I didn’t know why it happened to me. I always felt different. Now, after being diagnosed with ADHD in February, I’m beginning to understand that my brain works differently, and I’m wondering if that played a part in why I became a target.”

Ilja Abbattista

Ilja’s diagnosis followed a suggestion from her therapist and was, she says, the first time ADHD had ever been mentioned in relation to her.

“I’m now also being assessed for autism too. It’s something I want to dive into deeper, not just for myself, but for others like me, especially young people in care. Neurodivergent kids are more vulnerable to trauma and exploitation. If we can start recognising that earlier, we can stop what happened to me from happening to others.”

Ilja is no stranger to sharing difficult truths. Her trafficking story, one she kept secret for over 30 years, made headlines last year after she began speaking out publicly for the first time. Between the ages of 17 and 20, she was trafficked through the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, subjected to daily abuse, and forced to work up to 23 hours a day in red-light districts and nightclubs. Her traffickers took her passport, her earnings and her identity. She eventually escaped and fled to the UK, where she rebuilt her life, launched several businesses, and become a leading voice in the fight against modern slavery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But her recent ADHD diagnosis has uncovered a new layer to that past, and a new cause she‘s keen to speak about.

“There’s a whole generation of women who went undiagnosed because ADHD in girls looks different, and we were never taught to look for it. We weren’t disruptive, we were overwhelmed, inattentive, anxious, emotional. I was all of those things.”

Ilja’s not alone. According to research from ADHD UK, women are, on average, diagnosed with ADHD almost nine years later than men, if they’re diagnosed at all. A 2023 study from Cambridge University found that the condition remains significantly under-recognised in women, especially those over 40. Many only seek answers after a mental health crisis, or when supporting a neurodivergent child prompts a moment of self-reflection.

Ilja believes that lack of understanding about ADHD and autism, particularly in young people in care, leaves vulnerable children open to further trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went into care at 14. At 17, I was given a council flat, but no support. I had no idea how to manage life, money, emotions. I had so much energy, but no direction. I didn’t fit in. I was desperate to belong. I was exactly the kind of person predators look for. I didn’t know I had ADHD, and neither did the people around me.”

Ilja believes that recognising and supporting neurodivergence early could be a powerful tool for prevention, and one that is urgently needed.

“This isn’t just about me. It’s about the thousands of young people like me. If we can educate carers, teachers, social workers, help them spot neurodivergence and support kids appropriately, we can change lives. We can stop cycles of abuse before they start.”

Ilja continues to support survivors of modern slavery and trafficking as a Board Member of the Bright Future Co-operative and an Ambassador for anti-slavery charity Causeway. She also sits on the panel for the West Midlands Anti-Slavery Network, and regularly speaks in schools, workplaces and on national media to advocate for change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ilja hopes speaking out and sharing her story of trauma, survival, and now, late diagnosis, can serve as a call for action on multiple fronts.

“I always thought I was broken. Now I know my brain was just wired differently. If I’d known that sooner, maybe things could have been different. But if sharing this now helps even one young person feel seen, supported and safe, then it’s worth every word.”