It’s raining compliments, not men this Galentine’s Day

When Mark Darcy told Bridget Jones he liked her ‘very much, just as you are’ in the 2001 film, it was exactly what the self-improvement addict needed to hear. But nearly a quarter of a century on, eight in ten Brits believe authentic compliments are more important than ever (83%).

A new study, conducted by indulgent dessert brand Gü to celebrate the cinema release of Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy, found that two thirds agreed that receiving a genuine compliment can turn their week around (68%) – not just their day.

Research has confirmed that Brits are lovers of giving compliments, as a nation, over a fifth (22%) have admitted they prefer to give compliments rather than receive them. And it seems modest but genuine praise is favoured over fake flattery as three quarters agree that simple, kind words such as “I like you, just as you are” carry more weight than anything insincere and unbelievable (74%).

The power of a genuine compliment is clear - making Brits feel valued (83%) and appreciated (50%). It can even put people in a brighter mood (42%) - with three in ten (29%) stating the positive feeling lasts for at least one full day after.

A member of the public interacts with an activation in Borough Yards by Gü to celebrate the launch of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. This Valentine’s week, Gü has unveiled the UK’s first complimenting billboard. The interactive activation serves uplifting compliments inspired by beloved characters from the Bridget Jones franchise. Visitors can also enjoy full sized products from Gü’s signature range. A recent study, conducted by Gü, found that two thirds agreed that receiving a genuine compliment can turn their week around (68%) – not just their day.

To boost the feel-good this February and remind Brits how powerful a simple compliment can be, Gü has unveiled a Mark-Darcy inspired compliment billboard just yards from Bridget’s famous flat in Borough Market.

Smart motion-sensored tech will trigger bespoke and meaningful compliments inspired by beloved characters from the franchise, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant), new love interests Roxster (Leo Woodall) and Mr Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and best friend Shazzer (Sally Phillips).

It comes as the research found nearly half (48%) value praise more from friends compared to 42% who value it more from romantic partners. Whilst just under a third (29%) appreciate compliments based on respect rather than based on appearance (20%).

The top three compliments that women want to hear are “I appreciate you” (47%), “You are so kind” (44%) and “you’re a great friend”(45%).

Almost one fifth (17%) of British women trust compliments from other women because they feel more authentic (66%) and heartfelt (43%). Compared to compliments from a partner that can feel expected (41%) or come with an ulterior motive (19%).

According to the data, just under half (48%) of Brits would favour accepting compliments from friends, followed by strangers (26%), a colleague (24%) and even their mother-in-law (8%).

Charlotte Brown, Senior Brand Manager, at Gü says, “At Gü we believe the ultimate act of self love is embracing who you are - no filters, no pretence. Just like a heartfelt compliment can brighten your week, our desserts aim to give you a reason to smile with every spoonful. This Galentine’s Day, we’re bringing the feel-good factor to life with our pop up complimenting billboard, reminding everyone of the power of a genuine compliment, like the iconic Mark Darcy line : ‘I like you, just as you are’ - or should we say…just as Gü are!”

This Valentine’s week (11th-15th February), visitors can head to Borough Yards to experience Gü’s Bridget Jones inspired complimenting billboard. Passers-by can enjoy heartfelt compliments inspired by the beloved films, and take some of that fuzzy feeling home alongside a full sized sample of the iconic Zillionaire Cheesecake which will be on offer for visitors from (11am-7pm) daily. The installation is the perfect way to celebrate authentic connection and self love and to enjoy a moment of positivity and indulgence.