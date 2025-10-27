International day for the elimination of violence against women and girls - Orange the world

By Carole Humphris
Contributor
Published 27th Oct 2025, 15:23 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 15:28 GMT
Banbury Inner Wheel preparing for the Awareness Day supporting the UN initiativeplaceholder image
Banbury Inner Wheel preparing for the Awareness Day supporting the UN initiative
The Inner Wheel Club is a global women’s organisation and on November 25th we are proudly supporting the United Nations initiative to eliminate gender-based violence around the world.

25 November until 10 December UNiTE (the campaign to end violence against women) calls upon people everywhere to wear the colour orange and take action to end violence against women and girls in communities, at home, in public places, in schools and work places, during conflict and in times of peace.

Most Popular

The colour orange symbolises HOPE for a future free from violence. The Inner Wheel Club of Banbury have arranged with the Town Hall of Banbury to be lit Orange together with St Mary’s Church - so look out for the ‘glow’ of orange from the top to the bottom of Banbury Town!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members will also be present around town raising awareness to draw attention to this important issue.

This is not a march, demonstration, or protest.

For more information please contact: The President of The Inner Wheel Club of Banbury email: [email protected]

Related topics:United NationsBanburyUniteTown Hall
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice