Independent Monitoring Boards
Inside every prison, immigration removal centre and short-term holding facility there is an Independent Monitoring Board (IMB).
IMBs are made up of over a thousand unpaid volunteers operating in every prison in England and Wales, and every immigration detention facility across the UK.
IMB members are the eyes and ears of the public, appointed by ministers to perform a vital task: independent monitoring of prisons and immigration detention.
From 9th September we will be recruiting to the Campsfield Immigration Removal Centre board. This campaign closes on 14th October 2024.
