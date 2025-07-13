Incoming President of Banbury Inner Wheel promises a year of Involvement, fun, and friendship with a Community Spirit!

The Inner Wheel club of Banbury enjoyed their final meeting of the year last week hosting guests including the Banbury Rotary President and the Banbury Cherwell Rotary President. The Outgoing Inner Wheel President Carole A. thanked all club members for all the support given throughout her year as Club President and handed over ‘her baton,’ chain of office, to incoming Banbury Inner Wheel President June R.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

President June then thanked Carole for her outstanding loyalty and hard work during her year as President and presented a gift from all the club members.

June commenced the meeting expressing her wish for every member of Banbury Inner Wheel to get involved in however small a way, attending community projects and fundraising events to support her chosen charity The Sepsis Trust (Sepsis is a life-threatening condition and the UK Sepsis Trust works to educate healthcare professionals to recognise and treat sepsis promptly, but they also need the public to know when to Just Ask: Could it be Sepsis?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June hopes that her forthcoming fundraising events will raise funds for more education to both the public and the medical world.

Incoming Inner Wheel President June R. (left) Outgoing IW President Carole A. (right).

During the year June will include events which the Banbury Community will be invited to so WATCH THIS SPACE!

With a theatrical background June says her year could be very “theatrical darlings”

The meeting concluded with refreshments which included delicious cakes made by June’s daughter Louise.

If you would like to know more about Inner Wheel and/or what our forthcoming community events will be please get in touch by email: [email protected]