In pictures: Villagers near Banbury come together to celebrate 20th birthday of volunteer-run community shop

Sulgrave Village Shop was set up in 2004 by the local community after the village’s store closed down.

Using the village’s old reading room, village residents created a well-presented community shop that offers most goods the villagers require.

It currently sells over 1,000 items, including homemade sausage rolls and pastries, fresh fruit and vegetables and a large selection of chilled and frozen products.

The shop also has a Post Office and serves many of the village residents as a social hub.

Over the past 20 years, Sulgrave Village Shop and its team of volunteers have been recognised with several awards for contributions to the community.

In 2019, the shop was a finalist at the Countryside Alliance Awards and in 2022, it received the prestigious Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

1 . Sulgrave Village Shop Volunteer Chris Kirkpatrick makes a speech celebrating the anniversary of the shop. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Sulgrave Village Shop A special cake was made to celebrate the hard work of the volunteers over the past 20 years. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . Sulgrave Village Shop There was plenty of smiles as the champagne bottle was cracked open. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales