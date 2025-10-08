In pictures: Thousands enjoy Banbury's culture, history and heritage at Canal Festival

The ever-popular canal festival took place in the town centre on Saturday (October 4) and Sunday (October 5).

There were questions whether this year’s event would take place due to the closure of sections of the Oxford Canal near Banbury, but organisers deemed the event a success.

Most of the action took place at Chamberlain Court Car Park, where an indoor market was held alongside Tooley’s Boatyard, which hosted music concerts and boat trips.

As per tradition, the festival was officially declared open by the Banbury Town Mayor, who travelled down the canal on Tooley’s Dancing Duck narrowboat before taking time to speak with stallholders and charities.

Mayor Kieron Mallon said: “Once again, the people of Banbury, Banbury institutions and charities came out in force to show support; they were not daunted by the threat of rain and inclement weather, and they were rewarded by great attractions and a good weekend.

“We are so lucky to have this canal heritage and Tooley’s. As they always do, the Boatyard did the town proud.”

Alongside Tooley’s and Chamberlain Court Car Park, The Village Butty, The Mill Arts Centre, and Bridge Street Community Gardens also organised performances and attractions.

Interactive performances by The Lucky Pigeons, The Ugly Duckling, and The Elephant and the Drummer, as well as presentations from local dance schools, were some of the entertainment on offer.

Live music from local bands and musicians, which ran until 10pm on Saturday night, was organised by the team from Banbury Music Mix Radio.

There were also a number of other free attractions, including face-painting, balloon modelling, and a climbing wall, set up along the canalside.

A spokesperson for the town council, who oversaw the event said: “The Banbury Canal Festival is one of Banbury Town Council’s oldest events, preceding the creation of the council by many years.

“It has since become one of the town’s most collaborative and iconic events; as one of the biggest festivals of its kind in the country, it has become part of Banbury’s identity, along with the canal ways it celebrates.”

