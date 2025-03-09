Ponies bring Magical Experienceplaceholder image
In Pictures: Miniature ponies bring big smiles to Banbury care home!

By Samantha Fawcett
Published 9th Mar 2025, 20:19 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 11:35 BST
Chacombe Park Care Home in Chacombe, Banbury was full of animal magic when the lovely miniature ponies; Lollipop and Tinkerbelle trotted in to surprise the residents.

Residents at Chacombe Park were super excited to see their new little pony friends roaming around their home as the team from Lollipop Ponies Parties paid a visit. Activities Coordinator; Morgan Dowie said: “Today has been so very special for all our residents, the ponies put a spring in all our steps!”

General Manager Shaju Paul said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. Our residents love all animals, the enjoyment and therapeutic influence animals can have on people is immediate, meeting Lollipop and Tinkerbelle today put the biggest of smiles on all our faces.”

Chacombe Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Chacombe Park provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

Animal Therapy at its best

Smiles all round

Room Visit from magical pony

Pony Power Brings Smiles

