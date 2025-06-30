In pictures: 'It showed Banbury at its best' - town comes together for Summer Fest Parade

This year, the parade, which is organised by the Banbury BID, took place on Saturday, June 21.

Starting at Castle Quay, families dressed in their colourful summer outfits made their way through town before ending up at the Market Place.

Spectators lined the streets of the town centre to take in the joyful procession and soak up the atmosphere.

Much like last year, the parade was led around town by the talented drummers from North Oxfordshire Academy.

This year’s parade also included dancers from Joanne Mills School of Dance, the ever-popular Stiltman, Sleeping Beauty and dozens of performers in fantastic costumes.

Before the parade, an event was held at The Mill Arts Centre earlier in the day that offered families the chance to create a summer bonnet.

Many children proudly wore their handmade colourful creations during the parade.

Ollie Phipps, Banbury BID’s town centre liaison, said: “This year’s Summer Fest Parade was all about celebrating community and encouraging everyone to get involved.

“The performances, the colours, the smiles – it really showed Banbury at its best.”

A spokesperson for Banbury BID said: “Banbury BID would like to thank all the businesses who decorated their windows for the occasion – the displays looked fantastic and added a splash of creativity to the streets.

“And a big thank you to all the participants and groups who helped bring the event to life with their outfits, energy, effort, and enthusiasm.”

Summer Fest Parade 2025 The stilt performers and costumed characters brought many smiles to shoppers and shop owners during the parade.

Summer Fest Parade 2025 Many shop owners got into the spirit of the parade by dressing up in summer outfits.

Summer Fest Parade 2025 The drummers from North Oxfordshire Academy led the parade through the town.

Summer Fest Parade 2025 Many participants in the parade wore summer bonnets they had created during a workshop held earlier in the day.