In pictures: Brackley primary school rewards pupils for fantastic term with fun inflatable races

By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Jul 2025, 13:06 BST
Staff at Bracken Leas Primary School in Brackley chose to reward their pupils for completing a fantastic term by doing their best Usain Bolt impersonations in giant inflatable costumes.

The afternoon of sports action saw a shark in a Hawaiian shirt race against a giant capybara, a unicorn, and a Christmas tree.

It was organised by staff to take place on the last day of term (July 17) as a way of thanking the pupils for their hard work throughout the year.

Not only did Bracken Leas Primary School receive positive feedback in its Ofsted review this year, but pupils from the school also took part in over 30 sporting events, with much success.

One staff member at the school said: “Hearing the children’s excitement as we arrived on the field was wonderful. The Bracken Leas community is very special, and we all had a lot of fun on the day!”

The races were held to celebrate the school's glowing Ofsted report and the children's sporting achievements throughout the year.

Teachers, assistants and even the site supervisor donned inflatable costumes and took part in the races.

Staff at the school wanted to give the pupils a memorable finish to the term.

Bracken Leas Primary School received a glowing Ofsted report following its fifth inspection since 2020.

