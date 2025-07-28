In pictures: Brackley primary school rewards pupils for fantastic term with fun inflatable races

The afternoon of sports action saw a shark in a Hawaiian shirt race against a giant capybara, a unicorn, and a Christmas tree.
It was organised by staff to take place on the last day of term (July 17) as a way of thanking the pupils for their hard work throughout the year.
Not only did Bracken Leas Primary School receive positive feedback in its Ofsted review this year, but pupils from the school also took part in over 30 sporting events, with much success.
One staff member at the school said: “Hearing the children’s excitement as we arrived on the field was wonderful. The Bracken Leas community is very special, and we all had a lot of fun on the day!”
