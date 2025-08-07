Iconic Oxford Half charity places officially sold out

National and local charity partners support the Oxford Half.

One of Oxfordshire’s most celebrated events, the Oxford Half marathon, has completely sold out with all charity places now secured.

General entries for 2025 sold out in record time back in January and the event is now fully booked with next year’s event now the next time hopeful participants can take part.

Official charity places were available to represent one of the Oxford Half’s 18 charity partners, including local charities like Sobell House Hospice, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Yellow Submarine, among others.

National charities like Cancer Research UK, Alzheimer’s Society and Macmillan Cancer Support are also partnered with the event. The event last October saw over £1million raised for the official charity partners alongside thousands more raised by general entry participants running for good causes.

Motiv Sports, who organise the event, also host the Blenheim Palace Triathlon in June and earlier this year saw 7,000 participants take on that challenge. Attention now turns to October 12 when the Oxford Half sees 13,000 make their way through the city.

The race takes runners through the pristine streets of the historic city, out to Old Marston village and the River Cherwell, with University Parks hosting the event village that will house an array of vendors and entertainment for participants and spectators to celebrate together post-race.

To find out more about the Oxford Half marathon, donate or register your interest for 2026, visit: https://www.oxfordhalf.com/