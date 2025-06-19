'I was completely overwhelmed' - Banbury community hero receives British Empire Medal after lifetime of volunteering

A Banbury community hero has received a British Empire Medal (BEM) as part of King Charles III's Birthday Honours for her work volunteering and helping others as part of the Royal Voluntary Service's Cornhill Companions group.

Avis Gallager received the BEM award on Friday (June 13) for her work coordinating the Cornhill Companions group, but she has led a lifetime of volunteering and helping others.

Speaking about receiving the award, Avis said: “I was completely overwhelmed. I never think I do anything special; I just do the everyday things I would normally do as part of my life.

“I have to say though, I might be receiving the award, but it’s all of the other wonderful volunteers at the Royal Voluntary Service who help to make things happen, and I couldn’t do it on my own.”

The Cornhill Companions group was launched in 2017 to provide a service for elderly people who are feeling isolated and lonely.

It now has around 90 service users who attend social events at the Cornhill Centre or receive visits or phone calls from Avis and her fellow volunteers.

The group also puts on afternoon teas, BBQs, and Christmas lunches and organises trips to local gardens or attractions for its members.

Importantly the Cornhill Companions also signposts its members to other services and charities that are available.

Avis first began working with elderly people at age 18 when she was allocated an elderly lady to read to while she was serving in the army.

She said: “I’ve been a volunteer all my life. When I had children, I volunteered at playgroups, and I have also volunteered at wives' clubs and village halls.”

As well as her history of volunteering, Avis has worked as a residential social worker and a care home manager.

Avis said: “Around 14 years ago, I was asked to help out with the Royal Voluntary Service’s dancing group, and because I have spent most of my working life with elderly people, it just seemed like the natural thing to do and felt like an extension of my life.

“I never think I do anything special, quite frankly, and we have a wonderful team of volunteers at the Royal Voluntary Service that make all of this happen.”

Avis was asked to take over the Cornhill Companions, a self-funded and volunteer-led branch of the Royal Voluntary Service when it was at risk of closing.

She has since grown it into a valuable service for many elderly Banbury residents with a team of around 30 volunteers.

Alongside coordinating the Cornhill Companions service, Avis is involved with several other groups at the Cornhill Centre, including a dance group, art group, games group, singing group, and a sit-down fitness group, as well as the Banbury Talking Newspaper.

Avis said: “The Cornhill Centre is really a hub for older people; that’s where they can get support or enjoy social events.”

For more information about the Cornhill Companions group, visit: https://cornhillcompanions.org.uk/

For information about the Royal Voluntary Service’s Cornhill Centre in Banbury, visit: https://www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/cornhill-centre/