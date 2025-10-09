I took a helicopter ride to see the size of the proposed 9,000-home town site near Banbury

Dorchester Living acquired the former RAF base in 2009 and has plans to transform it into a modern town with around 9,000 homes.

Last month (September 28), the government announced that Heyford Park was one of 12 potential new towns that may be constructed to meet the housing demand.

Over the course of the next 20 years, Dorchester Living aims to turn the former base, which at one time housed nuclear weapons, into a sustainable town featuring a mixture of urban and rural living.

The developers hope to make Heyford Park the UK’s first energy surplus town by incorporating wind turbines, solar energy facilities, and energy-efficient homes into their plans.

Some of the site's features, such as hangars or the runway, will be developed into leisure spaces.

