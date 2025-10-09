I took a helicopter ride to see the size of the proposed 9,000-home town site near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 9th Oct 2025, 13:20 BST
On Wednesday (October 8), developers Dorchester Living invited the Banbury Guardian to take a tour of their development at Heyford Park. These pictures and videos were taken from a helicopter as we flew over the site.

Dorchester Living acquired the former RAF base in 2009 and has plans to transform it into a modern town with around 9,000 homes.

Last month (September 28), the government announced that Heyford Park was one of 12 potential new towns that may be constructed to meet the housing demand.

Over the course of the next 20 years, Dorchester Living aims to turn the former base, which at one time housed nuclear weapons, into a sustainable town featuring a mixture of urban and rural living.

The developers hope to make Heyford Park the UK’s first energy surplus town by incorporating wind turbines, solar energy facilities, and energy-efficient homes into their plans.

Some of the site's features, such as hangars or the runway, will be developed into leisure spaces.

For more information, visit: https://www.dorchesterliving.co.uk/

Around 1,100 people already live at Heyford Park at properties located around Camp Road, which runs through the southern edge of the former military base.

1. Heyford Park

Many of the former base's aircraft hangars are now being used by local businesses.

2. Heyford Park

Developers Dorchester Living plan to transform some of the hangars into leisure facilities, with one already being used as an indoor tennis court.

3. Heyford Park

The south western edge of the site, with Heyford Park School in the background.

4. Heyford Park

