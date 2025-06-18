Not only can you enjoy the most ride-intensive park in the UK at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort, but you can stay on site with all the thrills, spills, loops and adrenaline rush experiences just steps away from your hotel room.

The location is the award-winning Boulevard Hotel, where I and my family were lucky enough to spend a short stay to experience this legendary Lancashire seaside fun spot.

From the moment we stepped into its stylish lobby, we knew we were in for a treat. We stayed in a family room that had everything we needed for a comfortable break. There was a delightful nook with bunk beds for the kids, giving them their own space and allowing us parents some much-needed privacy. Both the kids' area and our section of the room had their own televisions, ensuring everyone could unwind without fighting over the remote! We had a park view room offering us a close-up preview of all the delights on offer around the 42 acre resort.

I was particularly impressed with our Speedy Passes. They allowed us to maximise our time in the park, bypassing the longer queues and getting straight to the action. Meeting some of the park’s beloved characters added to the non-stop fun too. The rides, particularly ICON where you experience the same G force as a Formula 1 driver, the UK's first double-launch roller coaster, were exhilarating and left us eager for more. The Big One is a staggering towering 235ft high; Valhalla is an amazing water ride; and we loved seeing how much our youngest daughter enjoyed Nickelodeon Land.

Food is a significant part of any holiday, and Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort did not disappoint. While the Boulevard Hotel offers fantastic dining options, we ventured next door to the Big Blue Hotel for dinner at the Blues Bar & Brasserie, just a short two-minute walk away. While the adults enjoyed sea bass and stroganoff, both cooked to perfection, the kids loved making their own pizzas. It made for a fun experience. The sticky toffee pudding deserves special mention too.

But the excitement didn’t end with our meals. To top off a fantastic day, we enjoyed the HOT Ice show. And HOT it was too with former World Champion and Olympic stars strutting their best stuff decked out in fabulous outfits boasting a total of 11,000 rhinestones according to the programme. Eat your heart out Dancing On Ice! The show was a dazzling display of talent and artistry, captivating us from start to finish.

Our stay at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort was nothing short of spectacular. The Boulevard Hotel provided a luxurious retreat after a day of adventure, and the Big Blue Hotel offered dining experiences that delighted the entire family. With its thrilling rides, fabulous shows, and top-notch service, the resort is a must-visit for families seeking both excitement and relaxation. After all, they've been working on it since 1896 when it first opened as a privately-owned attraction.

What’s new?

The newly-reimagined Launch Pad opened in May. Not for the faint-hearted as it shoots riders 20 storeys skywards, reaching speeds of up to 80mph. It promises to give riders “epic moments of weightlessness, a thrusting G-force, and a stomach-dropping descent.” The ride, previously known as Ice Blast and Playstation: The Ride before that, has been closed since the end of the 2023 season while the extensive re-imagining project was delivered.

What’s next?

Pleasure Beach Resort’s brand new £8.72M Gyro Swing, opens in 2026. Named Aviktas it will be the tallest of its kind in the UK, dwarfing similar rides across the country by almost double. This giant spinning pendulum will swing 120 degrees and reach 138 feet at its highest point. It can seat 40 riders who face outwards with their legs dangling, and will experience an exhilarating feeling of flying.

This year, Pleasure Beach has also introduced new ticket options, including tickets that reduce in price throughout the day, discounted two-day passes, and Nickelodeon Land only tickets for £25.

Travel facts

For more information and to book hotel rooms and tickets, visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com

Hot Ice runs every year with a different theme and soundtrack, this year's production will be 'Hot Ice: XS' and will run from July 10 to September 13.

