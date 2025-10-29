Huge 9,000-home development at former RAF base near Banbury could be UK's first renewable energy surplus town

Developers Dorchester Living have released plans to build the UK's first renewable energy surplus town at the former RAF base at Heyford Park near Banbury. Here are some of the details of the plans.

Construction work at the large development could begin next autumn if the plans are given the green light by Cherwell District Council’s planning team.

Dorchester Living hopes to transform the old military base, which once housed nuclear weapons, into a combination of modern rural and urban living.

If all goes to plan, Dorchester Living hopes the development will be completed by 2042.

An artist's impression of what the completed development at Heyford Park will look like. So far around 1,200 homes have been built on the former RAF base.

The development will comprise up to 9,000 homes, of which approximately 2,700 will be designated as affordable housing.

It will also contain 900 assisted living homes for older residents and 180 homes for key workers.

The plans comprise a town centre space, which will be situated close to the runway at the centre of Heyford Park.

This town centre area will be made up of walkable neighbourhoods including several public spaces, and will be home to cafes, pubs, restaurants, and shops.

Surrounding the town centre area will be a series of smaller village areas, separated from the town centre by green and public spaces.

Dorchester Living also hopes to redesign the former runway into a place for leisure activities, by creating walking and cycle tracks as well as an amphitheatre.

They also plan to build four new primary schools, a secondary school, and other community-use buildings, such as leisure centres and libraries.

Transport links to Heyford Park will also be improved as part of Dorchester Living’s plans, which include upgrades to Heyford Station and the possibility of reopening Ardley Station.

There will also be improved bus services to Oxford and Bicester, as well as new pedestrian, cycle and public transport routes to Heyford Station.

Dorchester Living hopes the site will become a home to several clean tech industry companies and that over 5,000 permanent jobs will be created.

The plans also include several renewable energy infrastructure features that Dorchester Living hopes will make the site energy-efficient by 2035.

These include the building of three 900 kilowatt wind turbines, a 5 megawatt solar park, and battery storage units on the site, as well as roof mounted solar panels on buildings.

Paul Silver, CEO of Dorchester Living, said: “Our goal is to deliver something exceptional and exemplar for Oxfordshire, and a national blueprint for how towns can and should be delivered in the UK– a place that not only provides homes and jobs but supports a way of life that is healthier, greener and genuinely future-proof. From green energy and biodiversity to education, care and connectivity, we’re laying the foundations for a community that will thrive for generations to come.”

Whilst some residents are in support of the plans, around 50 people have raised objections to the development.

Some have suggested that the road infrastructure in the area will not be able to cope with the significant increase in traffic will have a negative impact on nearby village residents.

Others have said the development will lead to an increase in light pollution in the area, as well as have a negative impact on the nearby Rousham Conservation Area.

For more information on the proposed plans, visit: https://www.heyfordpark.com/heyford-park-masterplan/