Howden Banbury takes on ambitious fundraiser to mark branch manager’s 20-year anniversary

The team at Howden Banbury are celebrating Branch Manager Ricky Sehmi’s 20-year anniversary with Howden Insurance by embarking on a series of ambitious fundraising challenges to support Katharine House Hospice.

As part of the celebrations, Ricky is set to skydive on Sunday, February 16, while the team are undertaking a virtual cycle ride, covering 874 miles in seven days – equivalent to cycling from John O’ Groats to Lands’ End. They’ll take turns riding an exercise bike in branch, from January 31 – February 7 to cover the distance.

Ricky’s 20 years as Branch Manager is a testament to Howden’s commitment to serving local people, locally, and demonstrates his unwavering support to the people of Banbury, welcoming clients to sit down, enjoy a cup of tea, and discuss their insurance needs face-to-face.

Said Ricky: “Here at Howden Banbury, we’ve been raising money for Katharine House Hospice, a charity close to our hearts, for several years.

The Howden Banbury team

“This year to mark my 20th anniversary working for Howden Insurance – 17 of which have been as Branch Manager in Banbury – I wanted to do something a little crazier to celebrate this milestone. So, in a moment of madness, I agreed to do a skydive! But I cannot think of a more worthy cause to jump out of a plane for.”

Katharine House Hospice provides holistic care for people with life-limited conditions across Banbury and many surrounding areas. The hospice offers its services free of charge, both at-home and in-patient care, but only a small portion of their funding comes from the NHS.

Ricky continued: “The rest relies on donations and fundraising, which is why we’re so determined to continue supporting them. Most of us are unfortunate enough to have lost someone we care about, and one thing we hope for is for those precious last moments to be safe, comfortable, and happy.

“Every donation will help ensure that Katharine House can continue to provide care and comfort to local families in their time of need.”

To learn more and donate to Howden Banbury’s fundraiser, visit the team’s JustGiving page. You can also speak to the team in person at the Market Place branch, or via telephone on 01295 278 278.