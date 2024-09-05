Hospice invites Banbury schools to take part in fun fundraisers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banbury schools returning for the new term are being offered the chance to take part in a choice of fun fundraising activities in support of their local hospice.

Katharine House has created two schemes that will challenge pupils either physically or mentally. The Hospice is appealing for schools to sign up now to the Schools Santa Fun Run or the Accumulator Challenge.

The popular Schools Santa Run initiative invites pupils from nurseries and primary schools to don a Santa hat provided by the hospice and run their own sponsored run as a class or whole school event.

Scores of schools have taken part since the scheme was created four years ago and, so far, runners have helped to raise a whopping 65,000 for Katharine House.

Pupils from The Grange School taking part in Schools Santa Run

In addition, the hospice’s popular Accumulator Challenge is back again for 2024, encouraging local schools, community groups and businesses are asked to put their entrepreneurial skills to the test and turn £50 start-up money, provided by the hospice, into as much money as they can.

Teams are encouraged to use exciting and creative ways to raise the money and the campaign ends with an awards ceremony in the Spring of 2025 to celebrate everyone involved.

Events Project Manager Helen Lerwill said: “Encouraging children and young people to raise money for our hospice doesn’t just benefit our patients and their families, it also helps pupils feel part of their community and gives them a sense of empowerment.

Our Schools Santa Run is a simple outdoor activity which is designed to be flexible for every school to fit within their PE curriculum or as a fun extra-curricular activity for both pupils and teachers, but mostly it’s just a great way to end the term!

“And our freshly relaunched Accumulator challenge is a great way to encourage pupils to hone their entrepreneurial and fundraising skills.

“We rely heavily on the fundraising efforts of our local community, so if any schools can help us fundraise to ensure or services can continue for many years to come, we’d love to hear from them.”