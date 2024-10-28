Homebuilder helps local craft fair raise over £1,500 for Oxfordshire charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Wilson Homes has supported the Banbury Autumn Craft Fair to help raise money for Dogs for Good.

Founded in 1988, Dogs for Good creates powerful connections between people and dogs, supporting people with a wide range of health and social care needs.

It believes that the bond shared with dogs enables people to lead happier, healthier and more independent lives. The charity’s national training centre is based in Banbury.

Dogs for Good’s Banbury supporter group comes together every year to help set up for the craft fair and, this year, the drinks for the event were provided by David Wilson Homes, based nearby at its development The Pavilions.

Through the sale of the craft tables, raffle tickets, the popular tombola and refreshments, the group was able to raise over £1,500 this year.

Tina Williams, Regional Fundraiser at Dogs for Good, said: “The Banbury supporters group is made up of volunteers who are passionate about our work. The group has several talented crafters so holding a craft fair seemed a great way to raise funds, highlight the work of the charity and showcase their talents.

“They have been holding craft fairs for nine years now. They were initially held at local venues before moving to our training site in Banbury after we had a refurbishment of our facilities, and they have remained on site ever since.”

Dogs for Good supports people with a wide range of needs, who often feel isolated or that the world around them is difficult to access. The charity is experienced in working with people with physical disabilities, learning disabilities, autism and dementia in a range of ways.

Always with the aim of increasing independence, building confidence and enabling people to positively connect with their communities.

Tina continued: “We believe that dogs can play a really vital role in supporting people who often feel isolated or disconnected from their community. Dogs can help people in ways that humans aren’t always able and we see this every day in the work that we do.

Our ambition is to increase our support for more people to reach over 4,000 people a year by 2028, enabling more people to feel more positive about their future and achieve their ambitions all through the support that positive connection with a dog can bring.”

Tina added: “We wouldn't be able to do the work we do without the generous support from our volunteers, local community and community-focused trusts.

“We're always on the lookout for more volunteers in Banbury to help the group with their events and look after our puppies and dogs in training. Without these volunteers, we couldn't do the work we do.”

To learn more about this charity, to donate or to learn about other events in Banbury, visit the website at Dogs for Good.