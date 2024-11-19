Homebuilder empowers Oxfordshire charity with £1,500 donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Wilson Homes has donated £1,500 to The Didcot Powerhouse Fund, hosted by the Oxfordshire Community Foundation, that provides grants to various charities and community organisations across Greater Didcot.

Powerhouse was first established in 2021 and has previously supported a variety of worthwhile causes, from period poverty to young people’s mental health, to isolated parents with new babies. Since its launch, the fund has raised over £300,000 and made 56 grants to local charities.

Elizabeth Paris, Chair of The Didcot Powerhouse Fund, said: “The Didcot Powerhouse Fund was set up to tackle inequality and deprivation within Greater Didcot and the surrounding villages. This is an area which is perceived by many as affluent, but which has pockets of poverty that fall below the Oxfordshire average and, in some cases, place it in the lowest rankings of deprivation in England.

“The focus of Powerhouse is local, at least 90% of our beneficiaries live within the Greater Didcot area. We support these beneficiaries by making direct grants to those charities and community organisations that are working hard to improve local lives.

Elize Roberts (DWH, Centre) with the team at Didcot Powerhouse Fund

“This donation from David Wilson Homes Southern will make a genuine difference to the community, and we really appreciate the enthusiasm with which David Wilson Homes has engaged with Powerhouse to help make Didcot a fabulous place to live."

David Wilson Homes’ donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the areas in which the housebuilder operates.

Elizabeth added: “The donation will go towards funding further grants in 2025. Powerhouse has already supported over 3,500 direct beneficiaries and of course also supports additional indirect beneficiaries such as friends, families and colleagues.”

Campbell Gregg, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “The Didcot Powerhouse Fund is essential to improving the lives of those in need across the Greater Didcot area.

Elize (DWH) presenting the cheque to the Didcot Powerhouse Fund

“The fund is of extreme importance, and we are proud to use our Community Fund donation to aid the variety of worthwhile causes supported by Powerhouse.”

For more information about the charity or to make a donation, visit the website at Didcot Powerhouse Fund.