Homebuilder drives donations for Oxfordshire foodbank

By Isobel Fearn
Contributor
Published 20th Jan 2025, 17:14 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 09:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Oxfordshire developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes has donated over 2,000 items to Wantage and Grove Foodbank to support those in need this winter.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes encouraged its employees to collect and donate a range of non-perishable food items to support the foodbank in providing short-term emergency help to individuals who are unable to feed themselves or their families.

Based in Wantage, the foodbank is dependent on volunteers, who work tirelessly to distribute essential food parcels to families across Oxfordshire. Between January and April 2024, the foodbank delivered over 320 parcels to people in need.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The housebuilder introduced a friendly competition among its Hungerford-based Head Office departments to encourage staff to donate more items to the foodbank. The initiative concluded with an impressive total of 2,003 food items collected, with the Commercial department leading the effort.

DWHS - The Commercial department with their donations to Wantage and Grove FoodbankDWHS - The Commercial department with their donations to Wantage and Grove Foodbank
DWHS - The Commercial department with their donations to Wantage and Grove Foodbank

Denise Townsend, Committee Chair at Wantage and Grove Foodbank, said: “We were absolutely blown away by the generosity of everyone involved in donating food. The donation arrived at an extremely busy time for us and was put to good use immediately.

“Throughout 2024, we delivered 1,095 parcels and an extra 105 parcels over the Christmas period. We are extremely grateful for the support from Barratt and David Wilson Homes and look forward to their competition next year.”

In September 2024, Barratt and David Wilson Homes also donated £1,500 to the foodbank, as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Campbell Gregg, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue our support for Wantage and Grove Foodbank and its outstanding commitment to helping those in need.

“The generous support the foodbank offers the community is of extreme importance, especially throughout the winter period.

“We’re honoured to play a part in such a crucial charity which truly cares about the wellbeing of the local community.”

For more information on the foodbank or to make a donation, visit the website at Wantage and Grove Foodbank.

To view the range of homes available across the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Oxfordshire or David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.

Related topics:David Wilson HomesOxfordshireHungerford
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice