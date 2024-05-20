Homebuilder donates £500 to Oxfordshire homelessness charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt Homes has donated £500 to Oxfordshire Homeless Movement (OHM) to help with its frontline projects.

Oxfordshire Homeless Movement is a partnership of all the organisations in the county helping those experiencing homelessness by shining a light on how people can offer their support and how those who need help, can access it.

The charity’s mission is to ensure that nobody should have to sleep rough on the streets of Oxfordshire.

Dedicated to addressing homelessness, the partnership works together, along with community groups and volunteers to help those who are homeless. OHM also plays a vital role in filling gaps in provision that others can’t, always working in partnership means that they always have the right team for the job, all whilst ensuring that they listen to and are guided by, people with lived experience of homelessness.

The contribution from Barratt Homes, based close to the charity at its development Whitechapel Gardens, will be put towards frontline projects.

OHM hosts a variety of projects and fundraising events such as the 100Coats Campaign and its annual CEO Sleepout Oxford event.

Yvonne Pinner, Project Director at Oxfordshire Homeless Movement, said: “Barratt Homes’ generous contribution enables us to dedicate funding to some of our most critical projects.”

“Our partnerships with local organisations have been established to make life simpler for those that need the support. We are resourced with a small team of volunteers, one staff member, a steering committee and together, we make a big impact.”

According to OHM, one third of Oxfordshire residents said they were “very concerned” about homelessness in the city and those keen to adopt the charity’s vision and values are encouraged to sign its Charter.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said:

“Oxfordshire Homeless Movement provides such an incredible range of services for its beneficiaries and we are delighted to support this charity with our recent donation.

“With many people struggling with the cost-of-living, we would like to say thank you to every member of the Oxfordshire Homeless Movement partnership for the life-changing work it does and encourage anyone in Oxfordshire to support its services where possible.”

For more information about the charity and how to donate or volunteer, or become a benefactor of one of its services, visit the website at Oxfordshire Homeless Movement or follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.