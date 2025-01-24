Homebuilder backs Bicester Baby Bank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bicester Baby Bank has received a £1,500 donation from David Wilson Homes to support local families.

Having operated for more than six years, Bicester Baby Bank helps families across Oxfordshire who are facing hardship and crisis with equipment, clothing and everyday essentials.

The donation from David Wilson Homes, made via The Barratt Foundation, will help to cover the cost to rent the charity’s storage units.

Debbie Clack, Chair Trustee at Bicester Baby Bank, said: “The work we do is extremely important and valuable to so many families. Many face having to decide whether to feed and clothe the children or heat the house. The items we can give them takes off just a little bit of pressure and relieves a little stress on the family.

“Last year, we helped over 450 families across Oxfordshire. It’s extremely hard to get funding to cover core costs so this donation will really help the baby bank to stay open.”

Families are referred to Bicester Baby Bank via their health professional which might be a midwife, health visitor, social worker or school. It works with many services across the county to ensure that no child goes without.

Debbie added: “We are grateful for such a large donation. Our charity is struggling to stay open at the moment, so it really does make such a difference. When companies like David Wilson Homes offer such a large donation it takes away some of the stress for us and means we can carry on supporting families.”

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Bicester Baby Bank is a lifeline for many families in Oxfordshire and a lot of people rely on its excellent services.

“We hope our contribution helps to support its work and alleviate some of the pressure in the short-term so it can continue to support families during a difficult time of year.”

For more information about the charity’s services, visit the website at Bicester Baby Bank.