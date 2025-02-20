Home buyer rediscovers roots when putting down new ones in Benson

David Grimshaw in his new home at Chiltern Grange

A home buyer has stumbled upon a piece of family history after relocating to Oxfordshire.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Grimshaw (64), recently made the move to David Wilson Homes’ Chiltern Grange development in Benson; a location which, unbeknown to him, carries a piece of his family history.

Originally born in Malta, he spent his childhood years in Singapore due to his father’s position in the Royal Air Force. Since moving to Benson, David found out his father - Squadron Leader L.O. (Leslie Oswald) Grimshaw - was stationed in the village during the Second World War at the RAF base, giving him a fond connection to his new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Ironically, I found out from my elder brother John after the purchase of my house that my father was based here during the Second World War, which I did not know. Some things are meant to be.

A photo of David Grimshaw's father, Squadron Leader L.O. (Leslie Oswald) Grimshaw, serving in the RAF

“My father passed away when I was 14-years-old, so knowing he was here means I have a sense of belonging. I can’t really explain that, but it just feels right.

“It has brought my brother and I closer together and makes us both want to write about our life journeys so the story can be shared with future generations of the Grimshaws.”

David’s grandad received the Victoria Cross at Gallipoli, and David now wants future generations to understand the history of his family and the sacrifices made by his forefathers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the age of 11-years-old, David has lived in various locations in the London Borough of Hillingdon, before spending 26 years in a four bedroom home in Ickenham, in Greater London.

David found out more about his father upon moving to his new home in Benson

Another surprising fact discovered by David is that RAF Benson used to be the home of the 'Queens Flight', the arm of the RAF that transported government officials and Royals. They then moved to RAF Northolt which was only a mile or so from David’s former home in Ickenham.

Now a semi-retired electrical and mechanical engineer with two daughters, Ellie (28) and Amy (25), and a Labrador named Millie, David has made a fresh start at the community on The Meer, having purchased a three bedroom Archford style home.

He said: “I am a single man, but have an extended family that visit often, so the Archford is perfect for me in terms of bedrooms, location and parking. The downstairs layout with a lobby, cloakroom, lounge, and decent sized kitchen with choice of finishes, flooring and white goods is spot on for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a semi-detached house with two parking spaces and a nice low-maintenance garden, but big enough for summer barbecues and family visits.

“I’ve found it to be a well-insulated house, warm in the winter and cool in the summer. I am still monitoring my expenditure as this is my first winter in the house, but my energy bills are lower than forecast, and also lower than my direct debit.”

On Chiltern Grange, David admitted the development ticked all his boxes, having looked around at his options in the area. What stood out most were the lovely area, good amenities and transport links, local shops, and then a housebuilder he recognised that had a good track record for quality and ongoing support.

David Wilson Homes’ customer service also stood out, with a range of factors that were key in David’s decision. These included his own site visits, of which many were accommodated, a good aftercare scheme, the NHBC warranties, and the knowledgeable and friendly guidance from the sales and site teams, alongside the recommended solicitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David continued: “Karen and Natasha were knowledgeable, friendly and not pushy at all. They were also genuinely caring given my circumstances, and flexible as I changed my mind a few times!

“Move in day was great, and very personal. Everyone I had met on my journey were there to welcome me and the welcome pack made understanding everything easier.

“The site team didn’t realise how they helped remove the stress I was under at the time and turn what was simply Plot 16 into my new home for the next part of my life journey. I’m so grateful.”

What’s more, David has already started to reap the benefits of Chiltern Grange’s location and the amenities on the doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The area ticked so many boxes. There are good walks, shops, a doctor’s surgery, dentist, schools, a pharmacy, car servicing, and a church. History is all around me with Wallingford Castle and Dorchester Abbey, and it’s easy to make the most of community associations. It’s good for new families, and people like me.”