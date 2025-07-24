‘His story is an inspiration to all facing adversity’: How Banbury man has rebuilt his life after surviving severe brain haemorrhage
Andrew Thorne was taken to Agnes Court in May 2018 after the life-threatening aneurysm, which led to a severe brain haemorrhage.
He was just three months into a marriage, and the incident turned his life upside down, leaving him bedbound and barely able to speak.
However, Andrew was determined to get back on his feet and underwent major surgery, which required some of his skull to be removed.
He was fully dependent on others during this time and had to wear a protective helmet until parts of his skull could be replaced with a cranial plate.
Supported by his close-knit family and a dedicated physiotherapy team at Agnes Court, Andrew began to rebuild his life and was able to make significant strides in his recovery.
Andrew’s resolve never faltered throughout the process despite there being several setbacks, including the emotional toll of a marriage breakdown.
Over time, he showed extraordinary progress and was able to complete a six-mile charity walk with the aid of a walker.
Later, Andrew was able to walk unaided and ultimately achieved one of his personal milestones: walking independently into his former workplace.
A spokesperson at Agnes Court said: “Andrew’s journey is a powerful testament to the life-changing impact of expert care, perseverance, and the unyielding support of loved ones. His story serves as an inspiration to all facing adversity.”
In January 2023, Andrew moved into his own home in his former hometown, where he was close to family and able to live independently once again.
Andrew now leads an active lifestyle and regularly attends the gym whilst volunteering at the local food bank and taking on 5K, 7K, and 10K walking challenges.
He still returns to Agnes Court and recently made a generous donation to the physiotherapy team as a token of his gratitude for their role in his recovery.
Agnes Court is a care home for around 24 adults with physical disabilities; it specialises in caring for people with cerebral palsy, epilepsy or brain injuries.
