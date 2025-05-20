Heyford Park gets a tidy boost from local developer

Over 25 members of the Dorchester Living team took to the streets, green spaces and shared areas of Heyford Park recently as part of a community-wide litter pick organised by the developer.

Recently staff from across all departments took time out of their day jobs to help tidy and care for the places that residents use every day. From pathways and verges to open green areas, the team covered all corners of the development to ensure Heyford Park remains a clean, attractive and welcoming place to live.

This hands-on-effort is part of Dorchester Living’s broader commitment to building not just homes but a community that supports the people who live and work there – with sustainability, wellbeing and long-term stewardship at the heart of the masterplan.

Gavin Angell, Development Director at Dorchester Living, said: “There’s real value in stepping away from the desk and doing something hands-on that benefits the community directly. We’re proud of the places we build.

“Heyford Park is already home to over 1,200 households, and we want those residents to know that we care about their environment as much as they do. It might be a small act but keeping the area clean and well looked after is part of the bigger picture of creating a place people feel proud to call home.”

That bigger picture includes one of the most ambitious regeneration masterplans in the region. Already transformed from a disused RAF airbase into a growing and well-connected neighbourhood, Heyford Park today includes a school, hotel, restaurant, pharmacy, local shops, green spaces and sports facilities – with more to come.

Plans for the next phase of development will see the delivery of up to 9,000 homes – including affordable housing, assisted living and key worker accommodation – alongside new secondary and primary schools, a health hub, community centres, play areas, employment spaces and extensive parkland. The development will also support the creation of 7,000 jobs, with a focus on CleanTech, creative and low-carbon industries

Environmental responsibility is a central theme, with Heyford Park aiming to become the UK’s first energy surplus town. This means homes powered by renewable energy, efficient low-carbon infrastructure and new connections to public and active transport – all designed to reduce car dependency and help people lead more sustainable lives.

The litter picking days are part of a wider effort to encourage care and pride in the local environment, helping to make Heyford Park a place that doesn’t just work well today, but stands the test of time.

For more information on Heyford Park and the masterplan, visit www.heyfordpark.com