Henry Cornish Care Centre launches new nursing and respite care service

Henry Cornish Care Centre in Chipping Norton is proud to announce the launch of its new nursing and nursing respite care service, designed to ensure consistent support and comfort as residents’ needs change.

The new service ensures that individuals who require additional clinical support can continue living in the welcoming and supportive environment they know, without the need to move to another setting. Families can also access short-term respite nursing care, offering peace of mind and expert support when it is needed most.

To support this expansion, the new nursing unit is currently undergoing a full refurbishment, bringing it in line with the homely and welcoming feel that Henry Cornish Care Centre is so well known for.

As part of the launch, the home will be hosting a “Meet the Team” Open Evening on Wednesday, October 1, from 5.30pm to 7pm. This event will give local families the opportunity to tour the home, meet the care team, and find out more about the wide range of services on offer - including the brand-new nursing provision.

Olaniyi Eniayewu, Head of Care, alongside a resident from one of our established nursing homes in Oxfordshire.

Laura Beadle, Home Manager at Henry Cornish Care Centre, said: “We are delighted to be able to extend our services to include nursing and nursing respite care. This means we can provide truly person-centred, flexible care that adapts as our residents’ needs change.

"Our priority is to give residents and their families reassurance, comfort and confidence that we will be here for them every step of the way.”

Henry Cornish Care Centre continues its commitment to offering high-quality care in a warm and homely environment, supporting individuals to live well with dignity and respect.

Event details:

Date – Wednesday, October 1

Time – 5.30pm – 7pm

Location – Henry Cornish Care Centre, Rockhill Farm Ct, Chipping Norton OX7 5AU

To find out more or to book your place at our Open Evening, contact Laura Beadle – [email protected] or by phone on 01608 239 899.