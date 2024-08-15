Henry Cornish Care Centre celebrates Trust in Bloom garden competition win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Henry Cornish Care Centre, Chipping Norton, has won the title of Best Overall Garden in Oxfordshire, in OSJCT’s annual gardening competition. This achievement reflects all the hard work and dedication, by team members, volunteers and supporters in the community, which went into transforming the home’s gardens into vibrant and therapeutic spaces for residents and visitors throughout the year.

In celebration of their win, Henry Cornish Care Centre will host an Open Garden and BBQ event on Wednesday, 21 August, from 12 noon to 3 pm. This event offers a chance for the community to participate in the festivities and support ongoing initiatives. For further information, please contact [email protected] or follow the centre on Facebook.

Henry Cornish Care Centre competed with 55 other OSJCT homes and, as the Oxfordshire champion, will receive £250 vouchers from the competition sponsor, Ground Care Group. The care home also received category certificates for Best Wildlife Garden Areas, Best Edible Gardening, Runner-up Kerb Appeal, and Runner-up Miniature Garden in the Trust's Central Division.

Highlights of Henry Cornish's entry included:

Team members at Henry Cornish Care Centre in Chipping Norton celebrate their win

- New edible gardening areas with raised beds and a polytunnel, yielding produce like lettuce, beetroot, radishes, and rhubarb for the home's use.- Plants specially chosen and donated by residents, such as the Elizabeth of Glamis rose, selected by Joyce Tyrell to mark her 102nd birthday.- Bedding plants picked by residents and children from the nearby pre-school nursery, who assisted with garden planning during spring visits.- A private garden space featuring a memory tree, where residents and friends can tie ribbons to commemorate those who have passed away.

The garden's core team comprised Jo Tustin, Activities Coordinator, Ann Thomas, Administration Assistant, volunteer Dave, and Ted, a former staff member who continues to volunteer.

Laura Beadle, Home Manager, expressed her delight: "We're absolutely thrilled to win Best Overall Garden in Oxfordshire! The transformation of our garden is astounding. Our residents, carers, activities team, and admin staff have all come together. It's a wonderful victory. We didn't expect it, but we hoped for it, and we've worked diligently. I'm incredibly proud of everyone."

Ann, who started at Henry Cornish in November, highlighted the significance of gardens for residents: "The benefits are substantial—they experience a sense of liberation and tranquillity in the garden, greatly enhancing their wellbeing. They adore the fragrant lavender and the exploration of the garden's various sections."