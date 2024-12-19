Heaton & Partners strengthens estate management business with senior hire

Independent buying agent Heaton & Partners is strengthening its land and estate management service with the recent appointment of Garth Clark to the Property Management team.

Garth previously worked as CEO and as Estate Director at Althorp Estate, family home of the Spencer family and the final resting place of Diana, Princess of Wales, and has a strong background in agriculture.

At Heaton & Partners Garth will initially be working on an estate in Oxfordshire that the firm acquired for a client last year, as well as supporting the management of other rural and city properties that the firm looks after. Garth’s background in farming and estate management provides the specialist skills to help growth in this area of the business.

After growing up on a farm Garth started his career driving a tractor, but was rapidly promoted to farm manager, then to estate manager, learning rapidly on the job. He spent 12 years as Managing Director at Yeo Valley Family Farms, then five years at the Waddesdon Estate, owned by the Rothschild family, before moving to Althorp, initially as Director of Agriculture and Ecology. Alongside his passion for farming, Garth is a qualified coach, sits as a director of the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire & Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust and competes in CaniX (running with dogs).

Garth Clark - Heaton & Partners

Edward Heaton, founder of Heaton & Partners says: “We consider ourselves very lucky that Garth has joined our team, bringing with him such a wealth of experience. This aspect of our business is growing rapidly as more clients make use of our expertise in running agricultural, equestrian and sporting estates. Garth’s top level experience builds on the skills of our existing team.”

Garth Clark comments: “Estate owners are realising that land is a big asset to them, beyond the house, and I enjoy managing the land as well as the main family home and staff. I have had a very warm welcome at Heaton & Partners, and it’s a real privilege to be working with these estates and their staff. I love the personal touch that the company offers all its clients.”

Heaton & Partners operates in London and throughout the south of England.