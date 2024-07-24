HDM Energies partners with Churchill Living for nationwide solar panel installation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HDM Energies has announced an innovative partnership with Churchill Living to install rooftop solar panels across their nationwide portfolio of new retirement properties.

This strategic collaboration will see HDM Energies, alongside their installation partner CRG, supply and install solar panels on Churchill’s new properties, significantly boosting the sustainability of Churchill’s developments and generating up to an estimated 26,000 kWh of energy per development annually.

HDM Energies specialises in helping businesses lower their energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint, and promote environmental sustainability through rooftop solar installations. They also offer businesses tailored and affordable solutions with low, fixed energy rates by installing solar panels at zero capex through their ‘Energy for All scheme’.

Since 2003, Churchill Living has focused exclusively on the development of purpose-built later living communities. With over 200 award-winning developments managed across the UK, Churchill is dedicated to enhancing people’s lives by creating independence, security, and peace of mind for the over-60s. Headquartered in Ringwood, Hampshire, the company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering value for money and keeping service charges as low as possible for its customers.

HDM Energies is set to install solar panels on Churchill’s properties as part of this extensive collaboration. The partnership includes 13 projects currently underway across the country. The initial installations will commence in July, with the entire rollout expected to be completed by 2025. In total, over 35 properties will benefit from this initiative, with each property equipped with up to 100 solar panels.

Daniel Rogers, CEO of HDM Energies, highlighted the significance of this collaboration: “We are delighted to partner with Churchill Living on this vital project. By integrating solar energy into their properties, Churchill is leading the way in sustainable retirement living. Our goal is to provide clean, reliable energy that benefits both residents and the environment, reducing carbon footprints and energy costs.”

Shaun Blakemore, Operations Manager at HDM Energies, added: “This partnership is a testament to Churchill’s commitment to sustainability. By 2025, we aim to have solar panels installed on over 35 of their properties, capable of delivering a substantial amount of energy per property annually.”

Churchill’s Chairman & CEO Spencer McCarthy said: “For many years, we have been committed to incorporating various types of renewable energy generation technology into the developments we build and manage. We’re delighted to be working with HDM Energies to roll out further solar PV capacity across our nationwide portfolio of properties over the coming years. Initiatives like this help to ensure that our developments are future-proofed, energy-efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective to maintain, all of which bring significant benefits for our customers.”