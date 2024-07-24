Hays Travel invites customers to ‘spin it to win it’ in Big Wheel challenge
Hays Travel is putting branch visitors in a spin this summer, as a posse of seven-foot-high big wheels tour 115 of the nation’s favourite travel agent’s branches around the UK.
The latest Hays Travel branches to welcome the Big Wheel challenge between 28 and 5 August are Colchester, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Norwich City, Norwich Tesco, Aylsham, Witney, Hemel Hempstead, Kettering Northfield Ave, and Syston.
No purchase is necessary to enter the competition, entrants simply scan the QR code on the wheel at their local branch, add their contact details to the online form, then spin the super-sized wheel. Land and ‘win’ and they can receive a Hays Travel branded tote bag, sunglass, or stick of candy rock.
Win or lose, everyone taking part is entered into a draw to win one of five holiday packages worth £2,500 each. Terms and conditions apply.
Jane Schumm, Hays Travel Retail Director, said: “When I’ve chatted with colleagues at our branches that will host the Big Wheel everyone is very excited about the challenge and looking forward to encouraging customers to take part.
“We hope lots of people will pop into their local Hays Travel branch to try their luck in our fun challenge. There are loads of Hays Travel treats to take home and all participants are entered into the prize draw, to win one of five fabulous £2,500 package holidays – remember, you have to spin it to win it!”
To see all the branches hosting the Hays Travel Spin to Win wheel visit Spin to Win | Hays Travel - Hays Travel.
