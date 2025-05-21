‘Having a supportive family and exercising’ - 101-year-old Witney care home resident shares secret to a long life

A 101-year-old Witney care home resident has revealed his secret to living a long and happy life – having a supportive family and exercising!

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Holt, who lives at Care UK’s Millers Grange, on Curbridge Road, shared his wisdom as he celebrated his milestone birthday.

John was born in Nuneaton on 23rd February 1924 and married his wife Mary on 20th November 1947, the same day as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The couple lived in Stonesfield, Oxfordshire, where John was an accountant at St James the Great Church for more than 40 years. Together, they had one daughter named Kathleen and later welcomed two grandchildren and three great grandchildren into the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John’s milestone birthday was celebrated with an exhibition at Millers Grange showcasing his beautiful artwork, which was attended by local MP Charlie Maynard. In addition, John spent the day surrounded by family members and friends, with a party organised by the Millers Grange team and a birthday cake provided by the home’s Head Chef.

101-year-old John Holt, resident at Care UK’s Millers Grange

Reflecting on his many happy years, John has also revealed his secret to living a long life, saying: “Having a supportive family and exercising regularly.”

"I have always made it a habit to stretch every morning and evening, and I still participate in the seated exercises at Millers Grange. I also enjoy playing carpet bowls.

"I feel grateful to have my family close, as they all live locally and visit regularly. Additionally, I want to thank the friend who encouraged me to attend art classes many years ago. It’s a hobby I continue to enjoy to this day, and I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who attended my exhibition."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Scurr, Home Manager at Millers Grange, said: “We love celebrating special milestones at Millers Grange, and John’s 101st birthday certainly called for a party! John is such a cherished member of the Millers Grange community, and it was wonderful to see him surrounded by family and friends as we celebrated his special day.

“The exhibition was wonderful, and we’d like to thank our local MP Charlie Maynard for coming along to wish John a very happy birthday.”

Millers Grange is a modern care home which provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable its residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema and hair salon, and there is plenty of space both in and outdoors for relaxation and recreation.

For more general information, visit careuk.com/millers-grange