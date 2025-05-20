Harry Potter star’s surprise visit to Stagecoach Summertown

Miriam Margoyles delights the students of Oxford Summertown.

Stagecoach Oxford Summertown Students were flaggergasted as a member of acting royalty made a surprise visit to watch their show!

Miriam Margoyles OBE, star of Harry Potter, Blackadder and Call the Midwife (to name a few) paid a surprise visit to her old school Oxford High. Little did she know that she would be stumbling across a group of young performers just about to go onstage. Stagecoach Oxford Summertown use the theatre at Oxford High as their performance space and were just about to raise the curtain on their new show Aladdin Jnr when the red carpet had to be unexpectedly rolled out!

Principal Debra Fielding, was manning the door and escorting in latecomers when a car pulled up and out got Miriam!

‘Miriam was thrilled that the theatre was in use when she was visiting so I said she could go in and watch the show if she wanted. Miriam watched our Aladdin sing ‘Proud of Your Boy’ and before she left she asked me tell the children that ‘Professor Sprout had stopped by’.

The Oxford High alum even has her picture hanging on the wall of the schools reception and now the students know, every time they pass that picture, that the famous Miriam Margoyles watched them perform!

‘You never know what a day at Stagecoach is going to bring and this is what makes the whole company so magical and wonderful to be a part of.’

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Summertown, please visit https://www.stagecoach.co.uk/summertown or call Principal Debra Fielding on 07503 994954.