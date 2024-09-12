Handsomest hound crowned at Moreton Show

The winner of the inaugural Hedges Handsome Hound competition has officially been announced, crowning the best looking dog in the Cotswolds.

Judged and organised by Oxfordshire based Hedges Law, the Handsome Hound competition took place at the Moreton Show on Saturday.

According to Hedges, the most handsome hound in the Cotswolds is Forest, owned by Francesca & James Eagle. The dog claimed the top spot after coming up against more than 150 entries.

Together with his humans, Forest has won a trip to celebrity hotspot, The Lakes By Yoo in Lechlade, Gloucestershire. Time at this luxurious lakeside retreat will give Forest the chance to recover after the hard work of putting his best paw forward in the competition.

Forest, the handsomest hound in the Cotswolds

James & Francesca are delighted their dog won: “I’m so proud of Forest! I’ve always known he was a gorgeous dog, not only in looks but in temperament as well.

“I’m really looking forward to the trip to The Lakes as it’s somewhere I’ve wanted to visit for a long time. The competition was a great idea and the Hedges tent was absolutely buzzing at the Show.”

The Moreton Show has long been a fixture of the Cotswolds agricultural calendar, and celebrated its 75th anniversary this year. As well as the Handsome Hound competition, the Show provided a range of pop-up shops and food stalls, livestock shows and country craft exhibitions.

Set in 165 acres of farmland in Moreton in Marsh, special guests at this year’s Show included Clarkson’s Farm’s Kaleb Cooper.

Nicola Poole, Managing Director of Hedges Law said: “It was very difficult choosing between so many gorgeous dogs, but Forest really did have something extra. He is not only handsome, but also has a winning personality, waggy tail and the shiniest coat I’ve ever seen!

“Hedges is a company of dog lovers and dogs are always welcome in our offices, so it felt like a very natural fit for us to run a canine competition. Long may it continue!”

