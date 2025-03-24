Hall expansion gives Banbury area village a huge space boost for sport and leisure

The expansion of a community hall in Bloxham has provided a huge boost for space for sports and leisure activities.

On Sunday, the village celebrated the opening of a new extension of the Ellen Hinde Hall. Called the Carmen Guard room, it is named after the hall’s secretary, who in her 90s is still a regular badminton player at the venue.

The opening ceremony was performed by Cherwell District Council chairman Cllr Dr Chuck Okeke who joined users and supporters on Sunday to mark completion of the single-storey extension project.

The completion of the Carmen Guard room is thanks to a successful £100,000 fundraising campaign organised by the hall's trustees. It has resulted in increased space for a variety of activities for Bloxham’s groups, organisations and individuals, supporting the wellbeing of this growing community.

Dr Okeke said: “This extension project enables a greater number of local residents to make use of Ellen Hinde Hall, benefiting them in terms of health, wellbeing and social interaction. It’s a classic example of how we, as a council, can work with others to improve our local community.”

Mrs Guard said: “This vital project to improve space available for activities, storage and changing facilities at our hall wouldn't have been possible without the support of our generous donors and dedicated team of volunteers.

"Ellen Hinde Hall is a special place for the local community. Our facilities have expanded and are now accessible for more people. We're very grateful for the investment in Bloxham's future.”

Although popular with badminton groups, the Boys’ Brigade, dance clubs, fitness classes and for children's parties, hall users struggled in the past with a lack of storage or a changing area - often having to heave heavy equipment up and down stairs, or changing hurriedly in the loo.

The trustees put out a plea for help in the Bloxham Broadsheet magazine a year ago and volunteer fundraisers Mark Recchia, Natalie Dayer and Lauren Prince-Wright set about securing grants and donations to pay for the extension.

Twelve donors helped to realise the £100,000 target. They were Cherwell District Council, Banbury Charities, Garfield Weston, Barbour Consultancy, The 29th May Charitable Trust, Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE), Bloxham Parish Council, MABECS, the National Lottery Community Fund, The Bloxham Feoffee Estate, Heritage Quarry Group and Richard Small.

The trustees now hope to welcome more bookings, providing fun and fitness for local people taking part in everything from pickleball to judo and beyond. Trustee Pete Needell fixed a plaque recognising and thanking donors for their valuable contributions and grants.

The hall's updated facilities now include a main sports hall, small fitness/meeting room, storage/changing room, kitchenette and accessible toilet. Upstairs is a committee meeting room and further storage space. Outside is a private parking area for up to six cars. Street parking is also available nearby.

Ellen Hinde Hall is available to book for sports and leisure use from 9am - 10pm, 7 days a week. Bookings are made with the hall secretary, by phone 01295 720339 or email [email protected] – also see ellenhindehall.org.

The hall was gifted to Bloxham by the family of Ellen Hinde in 1947.