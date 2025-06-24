Hairdressers near Banbury to take on skydive to raise funds for Katharine House

Two hairdressers near Banbury will take part in a charity skydive next month to raise money for Katharine House Hospice.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Durn and Lauren Paynton from Elle Coco hair salon in King’s Sutton will take to the skies on Friday, July 25.

The pair who have run the eco friendly salon for the past five years were inspired to fundraise for Katharine House, after hearing stories about how the hospice had helped some of their customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura said: “We have the privilege of sharing precious moments with our clients, making a lasting imprint on our lives.

Lauren Paynton and Laura Durn will be taking on a charity skydive for Katharine House Hospice at Hinton-in-the-Hedges Airfield next month.

“We share the journey of your first child, through to your third and more, then their first day at school, or their last.

“We also listen to those who struggle, offering an ear to those supporting loved ones going through tough times and to those fighting battles of their own. We share those moments too, we share their tears and we feel their sadness.”

The pair are hoping to raise at least £1,000 for the Katharine House as a way of saying thank you for the great work the Adderbury hospice does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura added: “One thing echoes, time and time again, during these times of grief, is the incredible support and kindness provided by the amazing individuals at Katharine House Hospice who provide specialist palliative care.

“The genuine patience and kindness of the staff ensures loved ones can spend those last precious moments in a safe space together.

“Your donation will mean more people can receive this care and Katharine House Hospice can carry on doing such a great job.”

To support Laura and Lauren’s skydive, visit: https://tinyurl.com/ye2as4f6