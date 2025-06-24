Hairdressers near Banbury to take on skydive to raise funds for Katharine House
Laura Durn and Lauren Paynton from Elle Coco hair salon in King’s Sutton will take to the skies on Friday, July 25.
The pair who have run the eco friendly salon for the past five years were inspired to fundraise for Katharine House, after hearing stories about how the hospice had helped some of their customers.
Laura said: “We have the privilege of sharing precious moments with our clients, making a lasting imprint on our lives.
“We share the journey of your first child, through to your third and more, then their first day at school, or their last.
“We also listen to those who struggle, offering an ear to those supporting loved ones going through tough times and to those fighting battles of their own. We share those moments too, we share their tears and we feel their sadness.”
The pair are hoping to raise at least £1,000 for the Katharine House as a way of saying thank you for the great work the Adderbury hospice does.
Laura added: “One thing echoes, time and time again, during these times of grief, is the incredible support and kindness provided by the amazing individuals at Katharine House Hospice who provide specialist palliative care.
“The genuine patience and kindness of the staff ensures loved ones can spend those last precious moments in a safe space together.
“Your donation will mean more people can receive this care and Katharine House Hospice can carry on doing such a great job.”
To support Laura and Lauren’s skydive, visit: https://tinyurl.com/ye2as4f6
