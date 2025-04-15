GreenSquareAccord doubles maximum grant available through Community Impact Fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housing association serving communities across Oxfordshire has increased the amount of funding which local charities and voluntary groups can bid for.

Launched in October 2022, GreenSquareAccord’s (GSA) Community Impact Fund is an initiative designed to support customer groups, local charities, voluntary and community groups and organisations operating within our localities.

The total amount of grant now available through GSA’s Community Impact Fund has doubled to £2,000 per successful application.

Through the fund, the housing provider offers grants to projects that benefit their customers and the neighbourhoods they live in.

Recently, GSA‘s Community Impact Fund awarded

AT The Bus, an Oxford-based charity, a grant of £1,000 to help support their school outreach programme using ‘art as therapy’ for 5 to 16-year-olds.

Funding to support an additional Youth Club in Didcot

Northway Together Community Interest Company (CIC) a grant of £1000 to support a community kitchen which served residents hot meals using locally grown, surplus and bought-in produce.

Ben Drabble, CEO at TRAIN said: “We are thrilled to receive this funding from GreenSquareAccord, which has helped us establish a much-needed youth club in West Didcot.

“This new club offers a safe, welcoming space where young people can socialise, access support, and have fun. It’s a vital step towards ensuring all young people in Didcot, including those in new developments, have the opportunities they deserve to thrive.”

TRAIN harity providing support and opportunities for children and young people in Didcot and Wallingford, a grant of £1000 to help establish a new youth club in West Didcot.

Since it started in April 2023, GSA has awarded over £40,000 to over 40 projects through their Community Impact Fund.

The funding for the social landlord’s community investment schemes comes from social value rebates and donations from some of their supply chain partners in addition to a small investment from GSA.

Sian Every, Community and Investment and Social Value Lead at GSA, said: “It has been amazing to see how the fund has gone from strength to strength.

“Over the last few years, we have benefited our customers and their local areas by funding community clean ups, art projects and activities for young people to name but a few of the initiatives we’ve supported.

“It is very encouraging to see the maximum amount of grant available, per application, increase from £1,000 to £2,000. This has been made possible by the generosity of our suppliers such as Jewson Partnerships, Rexel UK, Abbey Group Services, SMS Environmental.”

Find out more about GSA’s Community Impact Fund here