Green-fingered villagers near Banbury raise almost £1,500 for charity with open garden event

Gardening enthusiasts in a village near Banbury have raised almost £1,500 for charity by opening up their stunning gardens to the public.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten households in the village of Hornton took part in the village’s open gardens event on Sunday, June 29.

In total, the event raised £1,480, which will be donated to the Katharine House Hospice and various village causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the organisers of the event, Lynn Corke, said: “Half is on its way to Katharine House Hospice, and the remaining half will be shared among village causes.

Residents of Hornton have raised almost £1,500 for charity after opening their gardens to the public.

“We are currently liaising with various groups, including the parish council, to find out which specific causes have projects or funding needs but anticipate that the total will be shared between a number of causes.

“The outcome was excellent, as the number of people attending was down on previous years due to the extremely hot weather. We had a range of lovely homemade cakes, as well as an excellent raffle and extensive plant stall. The gardens and cakes were much praised by those who braved the heat to come along.

“Thank you to all those involved – the garden owners, the bakers, those who donated plants and raffle prizes, as well as those who helped with the setting up and the taking down!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the open gardens, Phillip Gilbert of Quarry Nurseries donated plants for sale, and several villagers baked cakes that also helped raise money.

The village’s Methodist church was also celebrating its anniversary that weekend with a flower festival that ran alongside the open garden event.