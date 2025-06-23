The pupils from St Mary's Church of England Primary School with their award-winning flower bed.

Around 270 pupils from several Banbury primary schools got their hands dirty by planting almost 9,000 flowers in the rose garden at People’s Park last week (Wednesday, June 18) for the town’s annual Planting Day in the Park.

The annual event, organised by the town council, had a theme this year of ‘My Favourite Story’.

Pupils were encouraged to create colourful flowerbeds or centrepieces based on their favourite stories.

These included ‘The Wizard of Oz’, ‘The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe’, and ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’.

The newly planted rose garden at People's Park.

Cllr Mark Cherry, chairman of the general services committee who oversees this event, said: ‘Planting Day in the Park is always a highlight of the Banbury Town Council Calendar, with the creativity and teamwork shown by each school helping to completely transform the Rose Garden at People’s Park.

“This year, the children have worked together to bring their favourite stories and fictional characters to life, with each flowerbed boasting its own wonderful design.

“My congratulations go out to each pupil for all their hard work and for once again turning the People’s Park rose garden into a vibrant and colourful place for all to enjoy.”

The town council handed out prizes to schools for the best flowerbed arrangements and the best centrepieces.

Cllr Rebecca Biegel, vice-chairman of the General Services Committee at Banbury Town Council, handed out trophies and certificates to the winners.

The pupils at St Mary’s Primary School were presented with the gold award for their fantastic ‘The Story of St Mary’s’ flowerbed, a tribute to their school.

Hardwick School pupils received the gold award for their stunning Dr Seuss-inspired centrepiece design.