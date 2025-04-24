Good news as missing children from Banbury are located by authorities

By Jack Ingham
Published 24th Apr 2025, 12:49 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 12:57 BST
Two missing children from Banbury have been located by the police.

The police have confirmed this morning (April 24) that both Elsie and Elliot have been found.

The children had been missing from their home in Banbury for over a week, since April 16.

In a post to social media, Thames Valley Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find them.”

