Going for gold: Banbury care homes to host sports day for community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the Olympics fast approaching, two local care homes are limbering up for their very own sporting tournament.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way, and Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, will be bringing Paris to Banbury as they open their doors for people to enjoy their own version of the Games.

The events are part of The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees more than 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can soak up the sporting atmosphere and, have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including egg-and-spoon races, tug of war and knockout tennis tournaments.

Two Care UK homes are hosting their own sports day events

Seccombe Court’s event will be taking place on Tuesday 23rd July, from 10am. The home will be competing in their very own charity triathlon to raise money for the Katherine House Hospice.

Highmarket House’s event will be taking place on Wednesday 24th July, from 10.30am-3.30pm. There will be fun for all the family with a summer barbeque as well as their very own closing ceremony.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the local community to join our own sporting celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are part of a strong community here in Banbury, and days like this are a fantastic way of bringing us all together for a little healthy competition and to celebrate this year’s summer of sport, all while showcasing exactly what life is like here at a Care UK home.

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Winchcombe Place, added: “The day not only promises a lot of laughter and enjoyment for all involved, but also is an excellent way for residents to meet and mingle with lots of new faces – and some familiar ones – while keeping active. We can’t wait until kick-off!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/care-uk-sports-day

To find out more information on Seccombe Court please contact Home Admissions Advisor, Steve Dumbrill, on 01295 298795 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Highmarket House please contact Home Manager, Francesca Cowley, on 01295 297596 or email [email protected]

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Highmarket House and Seccombe Court incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities both indoors and out. The layout of both homes has been configured into individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge and dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.