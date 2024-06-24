Going for gold

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brownie Gold Award special achievement for Harriet

The amazing efforts of Harriet Hunt have been rewarded with a coveted Brownie Gold Award.

Harriet has attained the highest award achievable by a Brownie in Girlguiding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To achieve it, girls must earn all six Theme Awards and then do a final challenge. The six themes are Taking Action, Skills for my Future, Know Myself, Express Myself, Be Well and Have Adventures. Harriet raised £510 for her charity badge and swam 1km for Cancer Research and Marie Curie

Gold

Harriet said: “ The best part of being a brownie was sleepover we had at Gulliver’s land, our canal boat trip and having fun with all my Brownie friends, I’m moving up to Guides in September and will miss my Chipping Warden Brownie pack very much, but im really looking forward to the exciting adventures at Guides”