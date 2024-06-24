Going for gold
The amazing efforts of Harriet Hunt have been rewarded with a coveted Brownie Gold Award.
Harriet has attained the highest award achievable by a Brownie in Girlguiding
To achieve it, girls must earn all six Theme Awards and then do a final challenge. The six themes are Taking Action, Skills for my Future, Know Myself, Express Myself, Be Well and Have Adventures. Harriet raised £510 for her charity badge and swam 1km for Cancer Research and Marie Curie
Harriet said: “ The best part of being a brownie was sleepover we had at Gulliver’s land, our canal boat trip and having fun with all my Brownie friends, I’m moving up to Guides in September and will miss my Chipping Warden Brownie pack very much, but im really looking forward to the exciting adventures at Guides”
When asked how she will be celebrating, Harriet said that she will be going bowling and having pizza express at The Light Banbury.
