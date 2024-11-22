Gather family and friends for a memorable Christmas holiday in a luxury lakeside lodge at Brook Meadow in Leicestershire

Welcoming Christmas wreath on the door of your luxury lodge at Brook Meadow, Leicestershire

Make your Christmas break a holiday to remember with family and friends in your own secluded luxury lakeside lodge, surrounding woodland and lake views at Brook Meadow. Situated on a working farm; the 20-acre award winning luxury glamping site is the perfect setting for festive family gathering.

With room for up to six people in a choice of luxury lodges, options include the contemporary interiors of Woodpecker or the cosy fireplace of Kingfisher. With twinkling fairy lights to guide you to your wreath covered door and a complimentary luxury Christmas hamper of festive goodies on arrival, a stay at Brook Meadow has all the ingredients for a truly magical Christmastime in the country.

For adults there’s late-night pre-Christmas shopping in nearby Market Harborough, whilst children aged under 11 will love the Christmas Experience (23 November – 23 December) at nearby Mini Meadows Farm at Welford. Children can make reindeer food and meet Santa before choosing a toy in Santa’s toy shop. £29.50 per child, £14.50 per adult. Advanced booking essential.

For families with older children aged 12 years and over, Avalanche Adventure , which adjoins Brook Meadow, has a choice of adrenalin filled activities from a Quad biking safari (£59pp) and Archery (£25pp), to Gemini Race Buggy Driving (£45pp) or with one adult behind the wheel try a one-hour 4x4 Land Rover driving experience from £89 including up to 4 passengers.

Christmas decorations in the lodge at Brook Meadow, Leicestershire

Then let nearby The Tollymarsh Arms, this year's winner of Best Pub in the UK, take care of Christmas dinner with their delicious Christmas Dinner at home kits - £50 per person - offering a convenient easy way to celebrate the holidays.

Prices for a stay at Brook Meadow start from £160/night based on a 5-night min stay for Christmas and 3-night min stay for New Year. A shorter stay may be possible subject to availability. To book call Brook Meadow on 01858 880886 or visit www.brookmeadow.co.uk

Getting there

Brook Meadow is easily accessible from across the UK and just over an hour by train from London to Market Harborough or two hours by car.

Address: Brook Meadow, The Wrongs Farm, Welford Road, Sibbertoft, Market Harborough Leicestershire, LE16 9UJ